Telangana: 69 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 22:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Sunday recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,640.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 43.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 70 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,34,987.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,269 samples were tested on Sunday.

The number of active cases stood at 542.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

