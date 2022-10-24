Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 11 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 23

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 23, up from none a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, down from 12 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 23, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)