Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 26

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Oct. 26, same as a day earlier, and eight local asymptomatic cases, down from 18 the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus three the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 26, unchanged from a day earlier.

