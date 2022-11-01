Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 31, up from zero a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, down from 10 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 31, unchanged from a day earlier.

