Left Menu

Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-11-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 05:33 IST
Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 31, up from zero a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, down from 10 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 31, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai reports one symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 17

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022