China reports 2,878 new COVID cases for Oct 31 vs 2,898 a day earlier

Financial hub Shanghai reported two symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID infections, versus 30 the day before.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-11-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 06:48 IST
China reported 2,878 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 31, of which 547 were symptomatic and 2,331 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 2,898 new cases a day earlier – 521 symptomatic and 2,377 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 31, mainland China had confirmed 260,506 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 21 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, versus 16 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported two symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID infections, versus 30 the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 190 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 289 asymptomatic cases, compared with 232 symptomatic and 295 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

