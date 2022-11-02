Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 73 symptomatic, 253 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 1

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-11-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 06:20 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 73 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 253 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 1, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Wednesday.

That compared with 190 symptomatic and 289 asymptomatic cases the day before.

