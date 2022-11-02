Nio confirms suspension of production at two Hefei plants due to COVID measures
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 07:54 IST
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said media reports about the firm suspending production at two factories in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei due to COVID-19 prevention measures were accurate.
Nio also said on Wednesday its production and deliveries will be impacted.
