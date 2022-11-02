Man beaten to death on suspicion molesting woman in UP's Saharanpur

A 19-year-old man died after allegedly being thrashed on suspicion of entering a woman's house and molesting her here, an official said on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the news of his death, the 18-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself, the police added.

An additional police force and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in the village in Rampur Maniharan police station limits to prevent any untoward situation as the deceased hailed from two different communities. Senior officers of the police and administration were also present on the spot, they added.

The police have sent both the bodies for post mortem. Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI that the 19-year-old entered the house of a family living in the village around midnight on Tuesday. The family members accused him of molesting their daughter and beat him up. He was then handed over to the police in an unconscious state.

The police first took him to his home from where he was taken to the district hospital before being shifted to another hospital in Dehradun as his condition deteriorated. He died on Wednesday morning, Rai said.

As soon as news of his death reached the village, the woman whose family accused the man of molesting her allegedly hung herself, Rai said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada reached the village and met both the families, Rai said.

The two teenagers used to study together, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)