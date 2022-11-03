China's Guangzhou reports 50 symptomatic, 323 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 2

China's Guangzhou reported 50 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 323 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 2, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million said on Thursday.

This compared with 73 symptomatic and 253 asymptomatic cases the day before.

