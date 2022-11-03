Injured man lies on hospital floor, dog licks blood: 6 sacked after video surfaces

Six employees at the Kushinagar district hospital were sacked on Thursday after a video surfaced showing severely-injured man lying on the floor in a ward as a stray dog licked blood the around him, an official said.

The patient has been identified as Bittu, who was injured in a road mishap on Tuesday night and was brought to the hospital, around 300 km east of Lucknow.

In the disturbing footage, the man with severe wounds on the face lay on the floor even as some beds and stretchers were vacant. A small dog was roaming nearby and appeared to have licked some of his blood that lay spattered on the floor.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam said a nurse, a contractual employee, two ward boys and two sweepers have been terminated from services after a probe.

''Due to their negligence, the image of the hospital has been tarnished and a report against the emergency medical officer will be sent to the government,'' Rajalingam said.

The 25-year-old patient, who was in a critical condition, has been referred to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, he said, adding that a report against the doctors would be sent to the government.

Health Minister Brajesh Pathak took cognizance of incident and ordered the chief medical officer to submit a report.

''Strict action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the report,'' Pathak tweeted.

