Maha: Jailed bizman Bhosale admitted in hospital with COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed businessman Avinash Bhosale has been admitted in the state-run St George's Hospital in south Mumbai after he was detected with COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Bhosale, who is in judicial custody in connection with cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, was initially admitted in JJ Hospital in Byculla before being shifted to St George's Hospital ten days ago, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

