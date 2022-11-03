Maha: Jailed bizman Bhosale admitted in hospital with COVID-19
Jailed businessman Avinash Bhosale has been admitted in the state-run St George's Hospital in south Mumbai after he was detected with COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.
Bhosale, who is in judicial custody in connection with cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, was initially admitted in JJ Hospital in Byculla before being shifted to St George's Hospital ten days ago, he said.
