China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier

China reported 4,045 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 3, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 3,372 new cases a day earlier – 581 symptomatic and 2,791 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-11-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 06:52 IST
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 3, mainland China had confirmed 262,309 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 32 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 28 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 11 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 142 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 430 asymptomatic cases, compared with 50 symptomatic and 323 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

