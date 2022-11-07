Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 122 symptomatic, 1,813 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 6

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-11-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 06:15 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 122 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 1,813 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 6, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Monday.

This compared with 66 symptomatic and 1,259 asymptomatic cases the day before.

