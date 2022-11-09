Left Menu

China's Guangzhou reports 91 symptomatic, 2,546 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 8

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-11-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 06:18 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 91 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,546 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 8, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Wednesday.

This compared with 114 symptomatic and 2,263 asymptomatic cases the day before.

