Left Menu

China reports 9,005 new COVID cases for Nov 9 vs 8,335 a day earlier

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 125 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,430 asymptomatic cases, compared with 91 symptomatic and 2,564 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 07:48 IST
China reports 9,005 new COVID cases for Nov 9 vs 8,335 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 9,005 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 9, of which 1,185 were symptomatic and 7,820 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 8,335 new cases a day earlier – 1,346 symptomatic and 6,989 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Nov. 9, mainland China had confirmed 267,544 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 34 symptomatic and 61 asymptomatic cases, compared with 32 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus three the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 125 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,430 asymptomatic cases, compared with 91 symptomatic and 2,564 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022