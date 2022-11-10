AstraZeneca withdraws U.S. application for COVID vaccine
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
AstraZeneca is no longer pursuing U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a media call on Thursday.
Demand for vaccines in the country is declining and the market is well served by the mRNA shots, he said.
