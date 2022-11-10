Left Menu

Assam reports 91 fresh dengue cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:47 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Assam has registered 91 fresh dengue cases, taking the total count in the last 10 days to 642, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

The highest number of 65 cases was detected in the worst-hit Karbi Anglong district, followed by 12 in Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, it said.

Three cases were recorded in Dibrugarh, two each in Darrang, Dima Hasao and Goalpara, and one in Dhemaji, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

