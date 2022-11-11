Beijing reports 64 symptomatic, 54 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 10

China's capital Beijing reported 64 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 54 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 10, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 34 symptomatic and 61 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Four cases on Nov. 10 were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)