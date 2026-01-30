Syrian Kurdish-led SDF agree ceasefire, phased integration deal with government
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:54 IST
The Kurdish-led Democratic Syrian Forces said on Friday they had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire and a phased integration of military and administrative bodies into the Syrian state under a broad deal, following recent clashes.
Under the agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, government units will deploy to the centres of Hasakah and Qamishli, and local security forces will be merged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Kurdish
- Hasakah
- Democratic â€ŒSyrian Forces
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Syrian government, Kurdish forces announce integration deal
Kurdish-led force and Syrian government reach new agreement to stabilise ceasefire
UPDATE 1-Syrian government, Kurdish forces announce integration deal
Putin and Al-Sharaa Forge New Paths in Russian-Syrian Relations
International Powers Urge Adherence to Syrian Ceasefire Extension