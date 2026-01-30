Syrian Kurdish-led SDF agree ceasefire, phased integration deal with government

The Kurdish-led Democratic ‌Syrian Forces said on Friday they ⁠had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire and a ​phased integration of ‍military and administrative bodies into the Syrian state ⁠under ‌a ⁠broad deal, following recent clashes.

Under ‍the agreement, forces ​will withdraw from the ⁠front lines, government units will ⁠deploy to the centres of Hasakah and ⁠Qamishli, and local security ⁠forces ‌will be merged.

