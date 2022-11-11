Left Menu

China won't relax COVID policies but will keep improving them - govt expert

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:24 IST
China won't relax COVID policies but will keep improving them - govt expert
China will not relax its COVID-19 measures but will keep improving them according to the changing epidemic situation and mutation of the virus and will be more scientifically accurate in their implementation, a disease expert said.

China is very cautious in every adjustment it makes in its COVID policies, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday, citing Wang Liping, a researcher from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its first meeting since being formed last month after the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress, the Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to state media on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

