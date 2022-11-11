Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:02 IST
84 fresh dengue cases detected in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 84 fresh dengue cases have been detected in Assam, taking the total to 726 this month, a bulletin by the National Health Mission, Assam, said on Friday.

Sixty-five cases were recorded in the worst-affected Karbi Anglong district.

It is followed by nine dengue cases in Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, the NHM bulletin said.

Tinsukia reported seven such cases, followed by one each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kamrup, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

