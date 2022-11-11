84 fresh dengue cases detected in Assam

At least 84 fresh dengue cases have been detected in Assam, taking the total to 726 this month, a bulletin by the National Health Mission, Assam, said on Friday.

Sixty-five cases were recorded in the worst-affected Karbi Anglong district.

It is followed by nine dengue cases in Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, the NHM bulletin said.

Tinsukia reported seven such cases, followed by one each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kamrup, it added.

