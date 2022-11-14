Russian foreign minister has left hospital - Bali governor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has left hospital in good health, the governor of Bali told Reuters on Monday after reports that he was admitted after arriving for the G20 summit.

He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned", said Bali Governor I Wayan Koster.

