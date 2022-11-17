Beijing reports 172 symptomatic, 262 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16
China's capital Beijing reported 172 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 262 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 197 symptomatic and 174 asymptomatic cases the day before.
Seventy-six cases on Nov. 16 were found outside quarantined areas.
