Beijing reports 172 symptomatic, 262 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 172 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 262 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 197 symptomatic and 174 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Seventy-six cases on Nov. 16 were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

