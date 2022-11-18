Left Menu

Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine -Russian media

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Thursday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported.

In its daily briefing, it said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities". About 10 million people have been left without power since the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address, adding that authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

