Left Menu

MP sees lone COVID-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:02 IST
MP sees lone COVID-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 10,54,888, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by six to touch 10,44,091, leaving the state with 22 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,902 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,881, new cases – One , death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,091, active cases 22, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022