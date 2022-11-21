China reports 27,095 new COVID cases for Nov 20 vs 24,435 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 27,095 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 20, of which 2,365 were symptomatic and 24,730 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Chongqing reported 231 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 5,898 asymptomatic cases, compared with 183 symptomatic and 4,527 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

China reported 27,095 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 20, of which 2,365 were symptomatic and 24,730 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 24,435 new cases a day earlier – 2,267 symptomatic and 22,168 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 26,824 new local cases, of which 2,277 were symptomatic and 24,547 were asymptomatic, up from 24,215 a day earlier. There were two new deaths, pushing the total to 5,229. As of Nov. 20, mainland China had confirmed 288,562 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 154 symptomatic and 808 asymptomatic cases, compared with 69 symptomatic and 552 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported six symptomatic cases and 33 asymptomatic cases, compared with four symptomatic cases and 35 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 296 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 7,885 asymptomatic cases, compared with 200 symptomatic and 8,234 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said. Chongqing reported 231 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 5,898 asymptomatic cases, compared with 183 symptomatic and 4,527 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

