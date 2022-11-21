Left Menu

AIIMS Bhubaneswar doc donates blood to save pregnant lady's life

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:43 IST
AIIMS Bhubaneswar doc donates blood to save pregnant lady's life
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has earned appreciation from different quarters recently for voluntarily donating blood to a needy patient in the medical facility here.

Dr Debashish Mishra of the Department of Transfusion Medicine of the hospital donated one unit of B-negative blood, in the Transfusion Department, to a pregnant lady in serious condition.

The incident happened on November 3, and the woman was discharged from the hospital on November 19.

The doctor on duty on that day had come to know of an urgent blood requirement for a pregnant woman.

Since there were no relatives who could donate the required blood group, the doctor volunteered to donate his blood to save her life.

The hospital, in a statement on Monday, said then the B-negative blood was not available in the blood bank.

''If the patient would not have received the required blood, then she could have died,'' the doctor who treated the woman said. After a few days of treatment in the Gynecology Department, the lady was discharged and doing well.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas lauded Dr Mishra's gesture.

The doctor not only treats patients but also has a golden heart to extend help to the needy, he said.

He has set an example for others, Dr Biswas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022