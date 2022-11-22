Shanghai reports 4 symptomatic, 44 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 21

Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 21, down from six a day earlier, while 44 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 33 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 21, unchanged from a day earlier.

