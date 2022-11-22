Left Menu

Karnataka has distributed 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification cards: Health Minister

Karnataka has achieved a significant milestone by distributing 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification UDID cards, State Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.The minister reviewed the progress of the distribution process of UDID cards, issued to differently-abled people to allow them to avail several benefits given by the government.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:07 IST
Karnataka has distributed 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification cards: Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has achieved a significant milestone by distributing 5.86 lakh Unique Disability Identification (UDID) cards, State Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the progress of the distribution process of UDID cards, issued to differently-abled people to allow them to avail several benefits given by the government. Karnataka has done well in distribution of UDID cards in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Minister's office said in a statement. Ramanagara district has the highest number of cards distributed. Chikkmagaluru is in the second position, followed by Bagalkot, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Mandya districts, Sudhakar said. ''People with disabilities must register their name on the UDID portal. Getting an UDID card is easy once you log in. You can avail many facilities from the government through this'', he was quoted as saying in the statement. ''With the UDID cards, we will be able to track beneficiary facilities at all levels of implementation at block and district level, state and national level. The aim of the government is to distribute UDID cards to each and every disabled person, which can be used to avail several benefits across all sectors,'' the minister said.

Sudhakar said special emphasis has been given to provide facilities to improve the quality of life of differently-abled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022