Beijing reports 388 symptomatic, 1,098 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 22

China's capital Beijing reported 388 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,098 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 22, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 274 symptomatic and 1,164 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 290 cases on Tuesday were found outside quarantined areas.

