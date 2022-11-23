Zhengzhou reports 113 symptomatic, 714 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 22
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:52 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 714 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 22, local officials said on Wednesday.
This compared with 73 symptomatic and 768 asymptomatic cases the day before.
