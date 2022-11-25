Left Menu

China's Chongqing COVID cases drop, Shijiazhuang cases rise on Nov 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 05:55 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 258 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,242 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 409 symptomatic and 7,437 asymptomatic cases the day before.

The city of Shijiazhuang reported 321 new local symptomatic cases and 2,876 asymptomatic cases for Thursday, compared with 55 symptomatic and 738 asymptomatic the previous day.

