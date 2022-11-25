China's Chongqing COVID cases drop, Shijiazhuang cases rise on Nov 24

Chinese city Chongqing reported 258 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,242 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 409 symptomatic and 7,437 asymptomatic cases the day before.

The city of Shijiazhuang reported 321 new local symptomatic cases and 2,876 asymptomatic cases for Thursday, compared with 55 symptomatic and 738 asymptomatic the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)