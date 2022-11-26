Maha sees 98 COVID-19 cases, one death, 124 recoveries; active tally now 504

Left Menu

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the states tally to 81,35,620 and the toll to 1,48,406, a health official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:50 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,35,620 and the toll to 1,48,406, a health official said. The state had seen 72 cases and one death on Friday, so the addition to the tally was a sizable rise, he pointed out. Mumbai and Pune circles led with 32 new cases each, followed by 19 in Akola, five in Nagpur, three each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad, and two each in Nashik and Latur circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 124 to touch 79,86,70, leaving the state with an active caseload of 504, he said. Pune accounted for 187 active cases, followed by 94 in Mumbai and 65 in Thane, he added. As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,56,08,988 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 12,871 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8135620; fresh cases 98; death toll 148406; recoveries 79,86,710; active cases 504; total tests 8,56,08,988.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

