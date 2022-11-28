Left Menu

Beijing reports 840 symptomatic, 3,048 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2022 05:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 05:41 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 840 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,048 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 747 symptomatic and 3,560 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 474 cases on Sunday were found outside quarantined areas.

