Chongqing reports 238 symptomatic, 9,447 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-11-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 05:51 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 238 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 9,447 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local government authorities said on Monday.
This compared with 194 symptomatic and 8,667 asymptomatic cases the day before.
