U.S. backs peaceful protests, including in China -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:45 IST
The United States backs the right of people to peacefully protest, including in China, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday as protesters in multiple Chinese cities have demonstrated against heavy COVID-19 measures in recent days.

"We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC (People's Republic of China)," the spokesperson said, adding: "We think it’s going to be very difficult for the People’s Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their zero COVID strategy."

