Shanghai reports 11 symptomatic, 176 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 29

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported 11 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 29, down from 20 a day earlier, while 176 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 158 the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

Twelve cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with six the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 29, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai Disney to re-open parts of resort but keep main park shut

