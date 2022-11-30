Zhengzhou reports 130 symptomatic, 486 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 29
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 06:44 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 486 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 29, local officials said on Wednesday.
This compared with 163 symptomatic and 659 asymptomatic cases the day before.
