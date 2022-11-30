Left Menu

Mumbai records 15 new measles cases

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases and zero fatalities, the civic body said.It took the tally of cases recorded in Maharashtras capital since the start of the year to 323. The case tally in the state so far this year rose to 724.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:19 IST
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases and zero fatalities, the civic body said.

It took the tally of cases recorded in Maharashtra's capital since the start of the year to 323. The case tally in the state so far this year rose to 724. Fifteen patients have succumbed to the viral infection, which affects children the most, in Maharashtra this year.

All 15 fatalities have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- 11 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi and one in Vasai-Virar. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to start `Outbreak Response Immunisation' from December 1, it said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022