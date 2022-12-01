Beijing reports 1,023 symptomatic, 4,020 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 30

China's capital Beijing reported 1,023 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 4,020 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 30, the local health authority said on Thursday.

This compared with 1,282 symptomatic and 3,240 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 356 cases on Wednesday were found outside quarantined areas.

