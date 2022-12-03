Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday.
The 82-year will remain hospitalized for the next few days to continue treatment, said the report from hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, which added that Pele presented a general improvement in health status.
Advertisement