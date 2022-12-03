Left Menu

MP: Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar; 20 of them hospitalised

In a case of suspected food poisoning, several people took ill after having a meal at a wedding ceremony in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and at least 20 of them have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said on Saturday.After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting, Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.

''After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting,'' Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said. ''Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning,'' he said. All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

