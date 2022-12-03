Left Menu

MP: Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack

PTI | Susner | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:32 IST
MP: Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Congress worker on the way to attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district died of a heart attack on Saturday, a health official said.

He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, the official said.

''He was on his way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Agar-Malwa district when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed by Congress workers to Susner civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' Block Medical Officer Manish Kuril said.

Doctors insisted on conducting post mortem but his supporters took the body for the last rites, the official said.

