Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, zero fatality: BMC

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 15 new measles cases, which took the infection tally here to 386, while the death toll remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said its special 'outbreak response immunisation' drive saw 55 children between six to nine months of age and 3.064 children in the nine months to five years segment being given measles vaccines during the day.

As many as 30 children were admitted to city hospital on Saturday, and the same number were discharged, it added.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 807 measles cases and 18 deaths linked to the disease, most of them from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to the state health department's bulletin.

