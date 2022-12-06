Zhengzhou reports 163 symptomatic, 185 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 5
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-12-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 06:21 IST
- Country:
- China
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 185 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 5, local officials said on Tuesday.
This compared with 119 symptomatic and 196 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement