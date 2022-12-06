Left Menu

Britain's health regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for infants

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:01 IST
Britain's health regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for infants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised the use of a version of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech in infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years.

Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises on which shots are used as part of the national vaccination programme.

The endorsement from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is based on data from an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022