Left Menu

MP sees 1 new case of COVID-19; active tally at six

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:31 IST
MP sees 1 new case of COVID-19; active tally at six
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With just one new case of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's tally of infections stood at 10,54,906 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,776 and the count of recoveries reached 10,44,124, leaving the state with six active cases, he said.

At least 1,350 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 3,02,38,919, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,54,906, new cases one, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,124, active cases seven, number of tests so far 3,02,38,919.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022