European Union is providing EUR 540,000 to support fight against cholera in Malawi
Our humanitarian partner UNICEF will use this funding to address the epidemic through a health operation aiming to reduce the mortality and the spread of the disease.
The European Union is providing EUR 540,000 in humanitarian funding to support the fight against the ongoing cholera outbreak in Malawi.
Our humanitarian partner UNICEF will use this funding to address the epidemic through a health operation aiming to reduce the mortality and the spread of the disease. This action will include an emergency water and sanitation component in the affected areas.
The first case of cholera in Malawi was reported in February 2022. An outbreak was declared in March 2022. To-date, 29 districts have reported cholera cases during the current outbreak, with the total of cases reported since the onset of the outbreak standing at over 8,000. Parts of the country were hit hard by two extreme weather events earlier this year (TS Ana and RC Gombe). Malawi is highly vulnerable to serious infrastructural damage caused by heavy rains, cyclones and floods during the rainy season, including critical WASH infrastructure.
(With Inputs from APO)
- READ MORE ON:
- cholera
- European Union
- Malawi
- UNICEF
ALSO READ
Fears Malawi's cholera outbreak could worsen in rainy season
UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more
UNICEF warns 40 percent of growing number of cholera cases among children in Haiti
UNICEF seeks $27.5 million to step up cholera response in Haiti