China's COVID-19 vaccines safe, with benefits far outweighing risks -health official
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- China
China's COVID-19 vaccines are very safe, with benefits far outweighing risks, an official with the National Health Commission said at a regular press conference.
The remarks were made on Wednesday after China further loosened its anti-COVID rules earlier today.
