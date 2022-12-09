Left Menu

Biden to back African Union membership in G20 -Washington Post

President Joe Biden next week will announce U.S. support for the African Union's admission to the G20 group of the world's largest economies as a permanent member, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont told the newspaper. "It's past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives," Devermont said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:42 IST
Biden to back African Union membership in G20 -Washington Post
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden next week will announce U.S. support for the African Union's admission to the G20 group of the world's largest economies as a permanent member, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont told the newspaper. "It's past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives," Devermont said. "We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security."

Devermont told the Post that African Union Chair and Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have urged Biden to increase their representation on the G20. South Africa is the only G20 member from Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022